Rectagle price
Right click on it and select properties.
1) You have to check all objects: select each object and get it type, if type = rectangle then get it NAME and then get it coordinates
for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { string name=ObjectName(i); if (ObjectType(name)==OBJ_RECTANGLE) { Price1 = ObjectGet(NAME, OBJPROP_PRICE1); Price2 = ObjectGet(NAME, OBJPROP_PRICE2); Time1 = ObjectGet(NAME, OBJPROP_TIME1); Time1 = ObjectGet(NAME, OBJPROP_TIME2); break; } }
Mikhail Zhitnev:Thank you ! It's works :)
1) You have to check all objects: select each object and get it type, if type = rectangle then get it NAME and then get it coordinates
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