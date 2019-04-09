Agents not updating IP address
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I am using MetaTester 5 Agents Manager Build 2015 which is currently the latest. Recently I changed my Internet Service Provider but somehow, a few of my agents are still linked to the old IP address. How can the new IP address from the new Internet Service Provider be propagated?
Is it a matter of deleting agents from the website/cloud and adding them afresh? Please help. Below shows the different IP addresses with the old one being 196.207.161.35.