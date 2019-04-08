Experts: Equidistant Channel
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Equidistant Channel:
With "Equidistant Channel" EA you can draw Equidistant Channel on the chart and trade with price breakthrough or trend,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
Author: Aharon Tzadik