How can I use this indicator in my EA?
hhb=Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,dist,i-dist/2);Those arrows appear dist/2 (12) bars later. Useless for trading.
- Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
whroeder1:
- Those arrows appear dist/2 (12) bars later. Useless for trading.
- Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Dear whroeder1,
Thanks,
How can I separate uptrend or downtrend from value of indicator?
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hello everybody,
I want to use signal indicator in my EA,
this indicator uses arrow in top or bottom of price for trend recognition,
Please help me in using iCustom function in MQL4 for usisng this indicator.
the indicator is attached.