Terminal Errors
Which error?
Data/quotes error?
Contact with your broker (because any data/quotes/price errors are related to the brokers).
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Sergey Golubev, 2012.12.30 20:51profitable pattern
Which error?
Data/quotes error?
Contact with your broker (because any data/quotes/price errors are related to the brokers).
The data quotes are missing an entire week and Im wondering if that caused my last bad order. The other orders were fine when they were entered but now all seem like this.
The data quotes are missing an entire week and Im wondering if that caused my last bad order. The other orders were fine when they were entered but now all seem like this.
It is related to the broker (the data quotes are managed by the brokers.
Contact to the broker, or change the broker.
- Many traders are selecting the broker base on the regulation (regulated broker),
- and other traders are selecting the broker based on the good data quotes,
- I am selecting the broker which should have the official office near my home :)
- and so on ...
It is related to the broker (the data quotes are managed by the brokers.
Contact to the broker, or change the broker.
- Many traders are selecting the broker base on the regulation (regulated broker),
- and other traders are selecting the broker based on the good data quotes,
- I am selecting the broker which should have the official office near my home :)
- and so on ...
My broker <>A Russian company has been very difficult in accepting responsibility. Not to mention that I have been getting excellent results over 220% increase in last 3 days .
My broker <>A Russian company has been very difficult in accepting responsibility. Not to mention that I have been getting excellent results over 220% increase in last 3 days .
It is related to the broker anyway.
Change the broker if you unhappy for example.
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What kind of error is this? Does anyone have any experience with errors like this?