I am a......
- Should moderators be compelled to link their trading activity to signals as some sort of vetting process to root out fake advice?
- EA trading. Please help to make this more profitable.
- Do you think you can order a profitable EA from market session in mql5.com?
Nice poll.
figurelli:Thank you Rogerio
Nice poll.
Nice poll.
I am a Housewife :)
jackiesangels:Desperate ?
I am a Housewife :)
I am a Housewife :)
angevoyageur:you forget Mrs Watanabe ? LOL
Desperate ?
Desperate ?
song_song:Sorry lack of culture.
you forget Mrs Watanabe ? LOL
you forget Mrs Watanabe ? LOL
jackiesangels:
I am a Housewife :)
I am a Housewife :)
Jackie if you are also a profitable trader I will call you Wonder Woman!
She is my prefferred hero! ;-p
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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