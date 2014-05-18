I am a......

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  • 9% (9)
  • 12% (12)
  • 14% (14)
  • 3% (3)
  • 18% (18)
  • 1% (1)
  • 0% (0)
  • 3% (3)
  • 4% (4)
  • 6% (6)
  • 5% (5)
  • 1% (1)
  • 1% (1)
  • 5% (5)
  • 5% (5)
  • 5% (5)
  • 5% (5)
  • 4% (4)
Total voters: 57
 
Nice poll.
 
figurelli:
Nice poll.
Thank you Rogerio
 
I am a Housewife :)
 
jackiesangels:
I am a Housewife :)
Desperate ?
 
angevoyageur:
Desperate ?
you forget Mrs Watanabe ? LOL
 
song_song:
you forget Mrs Watanabe ? LOL
Sorry lack of culture.
 
jackiesangels:
I am a Housewife :)

Jackie if you are also a profitable trader I will call you Wonder Woman!

She is my prefferred hero! ;-p

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