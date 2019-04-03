Urgent Help Request for MQL4 EA Programing
HI,
I have a 2 part expert which runs perfectly on the strategy tester and real account, but when merging them together there is some errors as following:
1. stop orders does not open on the range for example if I had ordered to open sell stops between 1.11 and bid price in EURUSD it starts from 1.123.
2. one of the features of this code is to open automatically stop orders, but this not happen to the buy stop orders.
please help me with this problem and let me what is wrong?
first part of code which belongs to buystop orders and works perfect alone:
second part of code which belongs to sellstop orders and works perfect alone:
final code:
it`s noteworthy that while running the first part and second part simultaneously on a currency the problem remains.
thank you very much for your reply and comments.
Corected.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| grid.mq4 | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ extern double Lot=0.1; extern double TradeQty=100; extern double BuyBelow=1.16; extern double SellAbove=1.11; extern int Magic=1234; extern double spacePips=500;// 50 Pips=0.0005; extern int TP=100; extern int SL=10000; extern int trail=0; extern int breakeven=0; void start() { //--- tpsl(); int ticket; for(int i=0;i<=(BuyBelow-SellAbove)/spacePips*Point;i++) { OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrderLots()<Lot) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lot,BuyBelow-spacePips*Point,0,0,0,0,Magic,0,Green); //if(ticket!=0) Alert("BUY Error "+GetLastError()); } OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrderLots()<=Lot) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lot,SellAbove+spacePips*Point,0,0,0,0,Magic,0,Red); //if(ticket!=0) Alert("SEll Error "+GetLastError()); } } for(int j=0;j<OrdersTotal();j++) { OrderSelect(j, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL && // check for opened position OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) // check for symbol { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) // long position is opened { // check for trailing stop if(trail>0) { if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>Point*trail) { if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-Point*trail) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-Point*trail,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green); } } } } else // go to short position { // check for trailing stop if(trail>0) { if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(Point*trail)) { if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+Point*trail)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0)) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+Point*trail,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red); } } } } } } for(int k=0;k<OrdersTotal();k++) { OrderSelect(k, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL && // check for opened position OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) // check for symbol { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) // long position is opened { // check for trailing stop if(breakeven>0) { if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>Point*breakeven) { if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-Point*breakeven) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green); } } } } else // go to short position { // check for trailing stop if(breakeven>0) { if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(Point*breakeven)) { if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+Point*breakeven)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0)) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red); } } } } } } //ExpertRemove(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void tpsl() { double tp=0; double sl=0; for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP) { // OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderOpenPrice()-SL*Point,OrderOpenPrice()+TP*Point,0,0); OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),0,OrderOpenPrice()+TP*Point,0,0); } if(OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP) { // OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderOpenPrice()+SL*Point,OrderOpenPrice()-TP*Point,0,0); OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),0,OrderOpenPrice()-TP*Point,0,0); } } } }
Corected.
Dear Mehmet,
thank you very much for your attention and help, but it only opens 2 orders, what I want is to set Buystop each 50 pips up to Buybelow, and set Sellstop each 50 pips down to Sellabove.
I have multiplied i to the orders send as below but result didnt changed.
tpsl(); int ticket; for(int i=0;i<=(BuyBelow-SellAbove)/spacePips*Point;i++) { OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrderLots()<Lot) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lot,BuyBelow-i*spacePips*Point,0,0,0,0,Magic,0,Green); //if(ticket!=0) Alert("BUY Error "+GetLastError()); } OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrderLots()<=Lot) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lot,SellAbove+i*spacePips*Point,0,0,0,0,Magic,0,Red); //if(ticket!=0) Alert("SEll Error "+GetLastError()); }
could you please let me know what I have to do?
House, please have a look at this code, I cant figure out what is wrong - it is not taking trade. it says "failed market buy 0.10 GBPJPY sl:145.247 tp:146.247 [Unsupported filling mode]" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| My_First_EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input int StopLoss=0; // Stop Loss input int TakeProfit=100; // Take Profit input int ADX_Period=8; // ADX Period input int MA_Period=8; // Moving Average Period input int EA_Magic=12345; // EA Magic Number input double Adx_Min=22.0; // Minimum ADX Value input double Lot=0.1; // Lots to Trade //--- Other parameters int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator int maHandle; // handle for our Moving Average indicator double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar double STP, TKP; // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period); //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return(-1); } //--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4 STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { STP = STP*10; TKP = TKP*10; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Release our indicator handles IndicatorRelease(adxHandle); IndicatorRelease(maHandle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Do we have enough bars to work with if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time. // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one. // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick. static datetime Old_Time; datetime New_Time[1]; bool IsNewBar=false; // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0] int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time); if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully { if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time { IsNewBar=true; // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time); Old_Time=New_Time[0]; // saving bar time } } else { Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar if(IsNewBar==false) { return; } //--- Do we have enough bars to work with int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } //--- Define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); // Initialization of mrequest structure /* Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values is store serially similar to the timeseries array */ // the rates arrays ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); // the ADX DI+values array ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true); // the ADX DI-values array ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true); // the ADX values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true); // the MA-8 values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true); //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0) { Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0) { Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- we have no errors, so continue //--- Do we have positions opened already? bool Buy_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position bool Sell_opened=false; // variables to hold the result of Sell opened position if (PositionSelect(_Symbol) ==true) // we have an opened position { if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { Buy_opened = true; //It is a Buy } else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { Sell_opened = true; // It is a Sell } } // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1 p_close=mrate[1].close; // bar 1 close price /* 1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI */ //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8 bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22) bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]); // +DI greater than -DI //--- Putting all together if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2) { if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4) { // any opened Buy position? if(Buy_opened) { Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Buy Position } ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); // latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } /* 2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI */ //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]); // MA-8 decreasing downwards bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]); // Previous price closed below MA-8 bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22) bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]); // -DI greater than +DI //--- Putting all together if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2) { if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4) { // any opened Sell position? if(Sell_opened) { Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Sell Position } ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); // latest Bid price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Sell Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
this code is mql4
Dear Mehmet,
thank you very much for your attention and help, but it only opens 2 orders, what I want is to set Buystop each 50 pips up to Buybelow, and set Sellstop each 50 pips down to Sellabove.
I have multiplied i to the orders send as below but result didnt changed.
could you please let me know what I have to do?
Please change this Code
tpsl(); int ticket; for(int i=0;i<=(BuyBelow-SellAbove)/spacePips*Point;i++) { OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrdersTotal()<2) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lot,BuyBelow-spacePips*Point,0,0,0,0,Magic,0,Green); //if(ticket!=0) Alert("BUY Error "+GetLastError()); } OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrdersTotal()<2) { ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lot,SellAbove+spacePips*Point,0,0,0,0,Magic,0,Red); //if(ticket!=0) Alert("SEll Error "+GetLastError()); } }
this code is mql4
Dear Mehmet,
thank you very much but nothing did not happen, I think that as this is a for cycle i should be somehow related to the ordersend function but in your recommendation there is no sign of this connection.
please let me know if I am right or not?
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HI,
I have a 2 part expert which runs perfectly on the strategy tester and real account, but when merging them together there is some errors as following:
1. stop orders does not open on the range for example if I had ordered to open sell stops between 1.11 and bid price in EURUSD it starts from 1.123.
2. one of the features of this code is to open automatically stop orders, but this not happen to the buy stop orders.
please help me with this problem and let me what is wrong?
first part of code which belongs to buystop orders and works perfect alone:
second part of code which belongs to sellstop orders and works perfect alone:
final code:
it`s noteworthy that while running the first part and second part simultaneously on a currency the problem remains.
thank you very much for your reply and comments.