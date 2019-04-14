Read value data from custom indicator FX5

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Dear coder, can someone show me how to code the mql4 to read value from this indicator.

FX5_MACD_Divergence_V1.1.mq4.  From the data windows shows 4 values. Value 1 ... to 4.
How to code, let say I want to compare if value1>value2. How to set the buffer and make variables. Tq Sir.


fx5-divergence


 
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
          Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
 
whroeder1:
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
          Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum

Thank you Sir, i got it.

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