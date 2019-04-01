Experts: Cycle Lines
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Cycle Lines:
With "Cycle Lines" EA you can draw Cycle Lines on the chart and trade with price breakthrough,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
Author: Aharon Tzadik