metaqotes ID
Should the metaqotes ID be in my MT4 platform mailbox section, it is not visible.
I am having mql5 id here in my MT4 :
I put my login and password in here and nothing happens the next screen process does not occur !
There is nothing to process - you may place your login and password (mql5 login/pass) to that and click 'OK'.
How to check about it works or not?
- close the window, and open it one again - and you will see your login/pass, or
- open any chart and (right mouse click on any space on the chart) - 'Save as Picture', and you will see your screenshot in mql5, and you can check/download this screenshot any time using your Profile (the link is on the top right of this page) - Charts.
I have posted a screenshot on mql5 - still having same problem put in my login and password and press ok - that box disappears & nothing happens next !
yes, you pressed OK and box is disappeared ... because this screen is already having OK button ...
may be - I do not understand sorry ...
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