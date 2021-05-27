metaqotes ID

New comment
 
Should the metaqotes ID be in my MT4 platform mailbox section, it is not visible.
 

I am having mql5 id here in my MT4 :


 
I put my login and password in here and nothing happens the next screen process does not occur  !
 

There is nothing to process - you may place your login and password (mql5 login/pass) to that and click 'OK'.

How to check about it works or not?

  • close the window, and open it one again - and you will see your login/pass, or
  • open any chart and (right mouse click on any space on the chart) - 'Save as Picture', and you will see your screenshot in mql5, and you can check/download this screenshot any time using your Profile (the link is on the top right of this page) - Charts.
 
I have posted a screenshot on mql5 - still having same problem put in my login and password and press ok - that box disappears & nothing happens next !
 

yes, you pressed OK and box is disappeared ... because this screen is already having OK button ...

may be - I do not understand sorry ...

New comment