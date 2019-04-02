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Dear Sirs, 

I tried to run one EA in the VPS (Webzilla Frankfurt) that need to call some DLL but the VPS doesn´t allow (see picture )

How can we run this EA in the VPS ?


 
chirokawa:

Dear Sirs, 

I tried to run one EA in the VPS (Webzilla Frankfurt) that need to call some DLL but the VPS doesn´t allow (see picture )

How can we run this EA in the VPS ?


MQL5 VPS doesn't allow dll.

 

Dear Eleni,

Thank you for support.

Is there any possibility to MQL5 VPS allow dll ?

Best regards, Carlos

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