IS there a limitation on number of parameters for Icustom?
Hello everyone,
I am compiling my code and I got this
Parameters are 90 😜 , Any suggestions?
Per:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function
"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."
So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.
Per:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function
"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."
So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.
divide it or use Arrays
Per:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function
"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."
So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.
Thank you )
divide it or use Arrays
Thank you )
Per:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function
"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."
So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.
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Hello everyone,
I am compiling my code and I got this
Parameters are 90 😜 , Any suggestions?