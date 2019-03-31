IS there a limitation on number of parameters for Icustom?

New comment
 

Hello everyone,

I am compiling my code and I got this

Parameters are 90 😜 , Any suggestions?

 
Mrmoore007:

Hello everyone,

I am compiling my code and I got this

Parameters are 90 😜 , Any suggestions?

Per:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function

"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."

So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.

 
Anthony Garot:

Per:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function

"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."

So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.

divide it or use Arrays

 
Anthony Garot:

Per:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function

"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."

So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.

Thank you )

 
Tomas Rodriguez Doherty:

divide it or use Arrays

Thank you )

 
Anthony Garot:

Per:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function

"The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64."

So I would guess the same is true for internal functions.

I learn something new :)  Thank You

New comment