WHATS YOUR TRADING STRATEGY?

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hi

anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?

and your risk apetite also

 
burakumitvar:

hi

anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?

and your risk apetite also

Price patterns
 
burakumitvar:

hi

anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?

and your risk apetite also

What about your strategy ?
 
angevoyageur:
What about your strategy ?

i usually try to catch the price reversals and corrections in high time frames.

and there s a saying in wall street  which i heard once , "when bulls try to climb the stairs bears jump out of the window"

so short trades are my favorite.

and yours , if its not a secret ?  ;)

 
burakumitvar:

i usually try to catch the price reversals and corrections in high time frames.

and there s a saying in wall street  which i heard once , "when bulls try to climb the stairs bears jump out of the window"

so short trades are my favorite.

and yours , if its not a secret ?  ;)

It's to try to not lose my money.
 
angevoyageur:
It's to try to not lose my money.

hi alain;

by the way, can you please attach one of your successful trade you get it in the past , here, 

thank you,

 
burakumitvar:

hi

anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?

and your risk apetite also

I trade grids, using very little leverage. (I mean classic grids, lotsize does not increase from trade to trade)
 
PzTrading:
I trade grids, using very little leverage. (I mean classic grids, lotsize does not increase from trade to trade)

yes i have tried one of your EA s , they work well enough for that kind of strategy ,i guess the main point is the price  you enter the trend.am i right?

i appreciate the work you did by the way

congradulations

cheers

 
burakumitvar:

hi

anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?

and your risk apetite also

  Buy dips in a rally and sell spikes in a downtrend. Set risk at  2% of available capital
 
burakumitvar:

yes i have tried one of your EA s , they work well enough for that kind of strategy ,i guess the main point is the price  you enter the trend.am i right?

i appreciate the work you did by the way

congradulations

cheers

None of my published EAs use grids!
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