WHATS YOUR TRADING STRATEGY?
hi
anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?
and your risk apetite also
hi
anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?
and your risk apetite also
What about your strategy ?
i usually try to catch the price reversals and corrections in high time frames.
and there s a saying in wall street which i heard once , "when bulls try to climb the stairs bears jump out of the window"
so short trades are my favorite.
and yours , if its not a secret ? ;)
i usually try to catch the price reversals and corrections in high time frames.
and there s a saying in wall street which i heard once , "when bulls try to climb the stairs bears jump out of the window"
so short trades are my favorite.
and yours , if its not a secret ? ;)
It's to try to not lose my money.
hi alain;
by the way, can you please attach one of your successful trade you get it in the past , here,
thank you,
hi
anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?
and your risk apetite also
I trade grids, using very little leverage. (I mean classic grids, lotsize does not increase from trade to trade)
yes i have tried one of your EA s , they work well enough for that kind of strategy ,i guess the main point is the price you enter the trend.am i right?
i appreciate the work you did by the way
congradulations
cheers
hi
anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?
and your risk apetite also
yes i have tried one of your EA s , they work well enough for that kind of strategy ,i guess the main point is the price you enter the trend.am i right?
i appreciate the work you did by the way
congradulations
cheers
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hi
anybody wants to dicsuss their trading strategy up there?
and your risk apetite also