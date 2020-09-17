Strategy Tester showing Trades Off of Actual Candle
I have recently done a strategy tester that backtested perfectly fine last week.
I have been tweaking my program, and I went to back test again. when I did, I realized the results were way off. Upon closer inspection, it was as if the chart was not being utilized at all. The Strategy Tester is opening trades way above or below price action... sometimes by 5 whole pips. Mind you, this is with Forex.com and strateg test on M5 Time frame with 'Each Tick' setting.
I have attached an image below if that helps. Can anyone explain what on earth is happening here?
it caused spread too high
set your spread when you are backtestingdo not use CURRENT
I have recently done a strategy tester that backtested perfectly fine last week.
I have been tweaking my program, and I went to back test again. when I did, I realized the results were way off. Upon closer inspection, it was as if the chart was not being utilized at all. The Strategy Tester is opening trades way above or below price action... sometimes by 5 whole pips. Mind you, this is with Forex.com and strateg test on M5 Time frame with 'Each Tick' setting.
I have attached an image below if that helps. Can anyone explain what on earth is happening here?
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using the Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spread widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
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I have recently done a strategy tester that backtested perfectly fine last week.
I have been tweaking my program, and I went to back test again. when I did, I realized the results were way off. Upon closer inspection, it was as if the chart was not being utilized at all. The Strategy Tester is opening trades way above or below price action... sometimes by 5 whole pips. Mind you, this is with Forex.com and strateg test on M5 Time frame with 'Each Tick' setting.
I have attached an image below if that helps. Can anyone explain what on earth is happening here?