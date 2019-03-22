Just updated an indicator (Advance Currency Strength) from version 4.7 to 4.8 and now I can't load it onto a chart.

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Just updated an indicator (Advance Currency Strength) from version 4.7 to 4.8 and now I can't load it onto a chart. Please advise solution.
 
From the Market?
Did you buy it?
If yes so - you can download updated version from the Market tab of your Metatrader.
 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

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How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
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