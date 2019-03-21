Signals does not appear in Tools anymore
Check Community tab in Metatrader (fill it with your forum login/pass if absent), and restart Metatrader.
Check your profile here on the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/users/giawild - if you really subscribed to the signal so it should be written there on the left side of your profile (somewhere on the left side).
If you found your subscription so - check Community tab -
If everything is fine with Community tab (if your Metatrader "can identify" you and can "remember" your subscription) - restart your Metatrader, and check the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.21 05:57
...:
- check Community tab in Metatrader (it shosuld be written your forum login/pass);
- check signal name in with signal settings in Signals tab.
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Besides, you can check your profile here - it should be written that you subscribed to the signal, and it should be written that you subscrived to VPS.
It works for Windows only.
Hi,
The 'Signals' interface where I can enable my account to follow a signal is absent in Tools - Options. What can I do?
Thanks
Contact your broker, this is a broker related issue.
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Hi,
The 'Signals' interface where I can enable my account to follow a signal is absent in Tools - Options. What can I do?
Thanks