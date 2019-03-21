Signals does not appear in Tools anymore

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Hi,


The 'Signals' interface where I can enable my account to follow a signal is absent in Tools - Options. What can I do?


Thanks

 
Check Community tab in Metatrader (fill it with your forum login/pass if absent), and restart Metatrader.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Check Community tab in Metatrader (fill it with your forum login/pass if absent), and restart Metatrader.
Thanks. I tried that, I also uninstalled and reinstalled the software but I still don't have the Signals options in tools.
 

Check your profile here on the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/users/giawild - if you really subscribed to the signal so it should be written there on the left side of your profile (somewhere on the left side).

If you found your subscription so - check Community tab - 

If everything is fine with Community tab (if your Metatrader "can identify" you and can "remember" your subscription) - restart your Metatrader, and check the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signals not copied on VPS

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.21 05:57

...:

  • check Community tab in Metatrader (it shosuld be written your forum login/pass);
  • check signal name in with signal settings in Signals tab.

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Besides, you can check your profile here - it should be written that you subscribed to the signal, and it should be written that you subscrived to VPS.


GiaWild
GiaWild
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
By the way, if you are on Linux or MacOS so the Signal service will niot work for those operation systems.
It works for Windows only.
 
GiaWild:

Hi,

The 'Signals' interface where I can enable my account to follow a signal is absent in Tools - Options. What can I do?

Thanks

Contact your broker, this is a broker related issue.

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