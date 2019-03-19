Indicators: iTrend_new
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iTrend_new:
iTrend_new is base on iTrend Indicator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Update and modify by Roberto Jacobs 3rjfx @ 2019/03/18, for MT4 with Signal and Alert and options to display signal on the chart.
Author: Roberto Jacobs