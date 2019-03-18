Mql5 password

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How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?
 
Kamran Altaf:
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?

You have to have mql5 code file (*.mqh or *.mq5), you will see the password or license number. After that reset them.

Ex: 

input string password = "Password ?";   //Type password here

bool license()
        {
         if(password != "Correct password") return(false);
         return(true);
        }
 
Kamran Altaf:
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?

by this way :)


 
Yohana Parmi:

by this way :)


Thanx

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