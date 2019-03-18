Mql5 password
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?
Kamran Altaf:
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?
You have to have mql5 code file (*.mqh or *.mq5), you will see the password or license number. After that reset them.
Ex:
input string password = "Password ?"; //Type password here bool license() { if(password != "Correct password") return(false); return(true); }
Kamran Altaf:
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?
How to reset mql5 password if forgotten ?
by this way :)
Yohana Parmi:
by this way :)
Thanx
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