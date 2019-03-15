Using embedded indicator in EA issues.

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Hi,

in my EA I use an indicator stored as a resource.
My code to use it is:

#resource "\\Indicators\\volumes.ex5"

handle_volumes=iCustom(NULL,IndicatorPeriod,"::Indicators\\volumes.ex5",AvgLength);

In this way when I add the EA to the Graph window, the embedded indicator is displayed.

-Is it possible to use the indicator without displaying it?

-Second question is related to display correctly the indicator. The indicator uses

 #property indicator_separate_window

so it is displayed in a window with adjusted range. When the indicator is displayed with ea ( in the same currency chart) of course it is displayed improperly.

In this case window range is about 1.13, whilst the indicator range is 0 to  1600 more or less depending of volumes. So if i decide to display it, how can I do correctly?
Thanks

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