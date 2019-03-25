How to hide my current positions and orders from public view
This only hides my impending positions on my mt4 terminal but its still visible on mql5 for others who are not even subscribed to your signal service to see and even duplicate? i want to hide it in mql5
Bismark Tenkorang:Try editing your signal itself - uncheck the public for all option at the top of the signal settings
This only hides my impending positions on my mt4 terminal but its still visible on mql5 for others who are not even subscribed to your signal service to see and even duplicate? i want to hide it in mql5
This only hides my impending positions on my mt4 terminal but its still visible on mql5 for others who are not even subscribed to your signal service to see and even duplicate? i want to hide it in mql5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please how do i make my positions and impending orders private?
Thanks