How to hide my current positions and orders from public view

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Please how do i make my positions and impending orders private?

Thanks

 
Bismark Tenkorang:

Please how do i make my positions and impending orders private?

Thanks

 
This only hides my impending positions on my mt4 terminal but its still visible on mql5 for others who are not even subscribed to your signal service to see and even duplicate? i want to hide it in mql5
 
Bismark Tenkorang:
This only hides my impending positions on my mt4 terminal but its still visible on mql5 for others who are not even subscribed to your signal service to see and even duplicate? i want to hide it in mql5
Try editing your signal itself - uncheck the public for all option at the top of the signal settings
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