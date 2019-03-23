Hello, new version about my chart clock that will show you the time on your chart :))
boobyditbeber:
Hello everybodies,
A new version about my chart clock
As always transpareny and move it with a simple mouse click .
better synch with the Pc timer and automatic synch with it
check the code if you want to change any parts of that clock
Hope that will give you a nice help in your trading :)
If you don't want the background, select color = none and 0 for transparency !
Laurent
Hello again,
I use it and it is very nice
If you want to understand the mind behind the math go to my geogebra channel at
https://www.geogebra.org/m/xtt4k2wc
You have to click on the chronos (see pic)
the clock will run in auto synchro mode
Please have a nice day
Laurent
Files:
Capture.JPG 411 kb
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Hello everybodies,
A new version about my chart clock
As always transpareny and move it with a simple mouse click .
better synch with the Pc timer and automatic synch with it
check the code if you want to change any parts of that clock
Hope that will give you a nice help in your trading :)
If you don't want the background, select color = none and 0 for transparency !
Laurent