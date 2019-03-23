Hello, new version about my chart clock that will show you the time on your chart :))

New comment
 

Hello everybodies,


A new version about my chart clock

As always transpareny and move it with a simple mouse click .

better synch with the Pc timer and automatic synch with it 

check the code if you want to change any parts of that clock

Hope that will give you a nice help in your trading :)

If you don't want the background, select color = none and 0 for transparency !

Laurent

Files:
test_keep_coordonee.mq4  43 kb
 
boobyditbeber:

Hello everybodies,


A new version about my chart clock

As always transpareny and move it with a simple mouse click .

better synch with the Pc timer and automatic synch with it 

check the code if you want to change any parts of that clock

Hope that will give you a nice help in your trading :)

If you don't want the background, select color = none and 0 for transparency !

Laurent

Hello again,

I use it and it is very nice

If you want to understand the mind behind the math go to my geogebra channel at 

https://www.geogebra.org/m/xtt4k2wc

You have to click on the chronos (see pic)

the clock will run in auto synchro mode

Please have a nice day


Laurent

clock_v5_not_finish_Lo_04032019
clock_v5_not_finish_Lo_04032019
  • www.geogebra.org
clock_v5_not_finish_Lo_04032019
Files:
Capture.JPG  411 kb
 

How do you get rid of all the text on the left?


New comment