Market Icon unavailable on MT4 Navigator

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Hi All, how can I make the Market tab/icon become available in my Navigator. I have bought several indicators which should be installed and available in the Market tab/icon/path but this is not available on several of my MT4 platforms. I can see it in Data folder/MQ4/Indicators. 

Thank you for your assistance.

Joemarket tab unavailable

 
If you install them on this platform so - yes, you will see it.
 
Sergey Golubev:
If you install them on this platform so - yes, you will see it.

Hi Sergey, I don't understand what you mean. When I open the Indicator folder, I can see the market sub folder. As I said it is NOT available in the Navigator.

When I openvisible in Indicator folder - not in navigator

 
Exact same problem; can't test any Demo indicators; where is the Market tab in Navigator????
 
Bill Collins:
Exact same problem; can't test any Demo indicators; where is the Market tab in Navigator????

Have you logged into your MQL5 account with your billcollins login?

MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
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