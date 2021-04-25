Market Icon unavailable on MT4 Navigator
If you install them on this platform so - yes, you will see it.
Exact same problem; can't test any Demo indicators; where is the Market tab in Navigator????
Bill Collins:
Exact same problem; can't test any Demo indicators; where is the Market tab in Navigator????
Exact same problem; can't test any Demo indicators; where is the Market tab in Navigator????
Have you logged into your MQL5 account with your billcollins login?MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
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Hi All, how can I make the Market tab/icon become available in my Navigator. I have bought several indicators which should be installed and available in the Market tab/icon/path but this is not available on several of my MT4 platforms. I can see it in Data folder/MQ4/Indicators.
Thank you for your assistance.
Joe