Depositing funds via SafeCharge using bank cards option disappeared ?
- Issues depositing funds from credit card (safecharge)
- Discussion of article "MQL5.community Payment System"
- I cannot see safecharge as payment deposit option in my login. Is there any change?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/305927
- 2019.03.07
- www.mql5.com
thank you sergey for replay but that announcement from MetaQuotes Software Corp was dated 2009!!!!
Not. It is 2019.
It is the bug during the machine translation from Russian to the English.
You can see the original announcement dates here #25 and here #1
Example - I am placing the original post from rus part of the forum using the pocket feature - you can see the date:
And when I press "Translate into EN" so the post was translated ... but - you can see the date:
So, it is bug for the in-built translation feature.
thanks again for your great corporation .... any idea when safecharge option will be available again ?
I do not know sorry.
thanks again for your great corporation .... any idea when safecharge option will be available again ?
I have information that it is available now -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where is the payment of MQL account by bank cards?
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , March 11, 2019 13:17
Enabled, we waited for the end of reconfiguration of the payment gateway.
Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
I have information that it is available now -
Thanks Mr. Sergey for information. Yes it is active.
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