How do Read Alerts information
Mehmet Bastem: How do Read Alerts information ?
When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.
whroeder1:
When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.
When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.
I don't think you understand what I write. I asked how to read with MQL language.
You can't, you must create your own "alternative" alerts.
i understood you want popup alert window
launch this script
void OnStart(){ Alert(""); }
paul selvan:
i understood you want popup alert window
launch this script
That's not what I want.
i want to same as ObjectsTotali,GlobalVariablesTotal.
i wan to AlertTotal by mql4
Mehmet Bastem:
I don't think you understand what I write. I asked how to read with MQL language.
That's not what I want. i wan to AlertTotal by mql4
Your want changes nothing. This isn't Burger King, you don't get it your way.
whroeder1: When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.You can't read it. You can't get a total. What part of "nothing more," was unclear?
kypa: You can't, you must create your own "alternative" alerts.What part of "you can't" was unclear?
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How do Read Alerts information ?