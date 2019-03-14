How do Read Alerts information

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How do Read Alerts information ?


 
Mehmet Bastem: How do Read Alerts information ?

When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.

 
whroeder1:

When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.

I don't think you understand what I write. I asked how to read with MQL language.

 
You can't, you must create your own "alternative" alerts.
 

i understood you want popup alert window

launch this script

void OnStart(){

   Alert("");
}
 
paul selvan:

i understood you want popup alert window

launch this script

That's not what I want.

i want to same as  ObjectsTotali,GlobalVariablesTotal.

i wan to AlertTotal by mql4

 
Mehmet Bastem:

I don't think you understand what I write. I asked how to read with MQL language.

That's not what I want. i wan to AlertTotal by mql4

Your want changes nothing. This isn't Burger King, you don't get it your way.

whroeder1: When price hits the alert level you get beeps. Nothing more.
You can't read it. You can't get a total. What part of "nothing more," was unclear?
kypa: You can't, you must create your own "alternative" alerts.
What part of "you can't" was unclear?
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