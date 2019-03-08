OnTick Handle

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Hello Every one

i want to know more about  text  Below.

How often does the Ontick() handle?

Is it possible every 10 or more ticks, once  Ontick() Handles?

ontick

 
mohsen bahrami:

i want to know more about  text  Below.

How often does the Ontick() handle?

Is it possible every 10 or more ticks, once  Ontick() Handles?

  1. You read it, what don't you understand?
  2. Depends on your code inside it.
  3. Incomprehensible. Unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
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