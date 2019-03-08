OnTick Handle
mohsen bahrami:
i want to know more about text Below.
How often does the Ontick() handle?
Is it possible every 10 or more ticks, once Ontick() Handles?
- You read it, what don't you understand?
- Depends on your code inside it.
- Incomprehensible. Unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
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Hello Every one
i want to know more about text Below.
How often does the Ontick() handle?
Is it possible every 10 or more ticks, once Ontick() Handles?