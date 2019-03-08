Trailing Stop not triggering

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I placed 5 orders on the same pair all within the same minute, all of them have a different trailing stop (39, 77, 116, 155, 193 points). the price went against me already by 150 points, shouldn't 3 of them already have been stopped out?? so far none... why? is it starting only AFTER it reached the buy line? can i make that it follows also behind this line?

can i additionally to the trailing stop also add a stop loss?


 
You have TS from BE or you have INSTANT TS ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
You have TS from BE or you have INSTANT TS ?

Hmm tbh I don't even know that there are different TS that can be set. I set the TS as follow:


 
The standard TS doesn't start trailing until the trade is n points in profit ie so that the trade sl is set to break even.
 
Keith Watford:
The standard TS doesn't start trailing until the trade is n points in profit ie so that the trade sl is set to break even.
ok so this TS here is standard SL, but how can i make an instant SL? used the search and found nothing.

thanks a lot!
 
Marco vd Heijden:
You have TS from BE or you have INSTANT TS ?
BE = break even? yes this one. how can i set instant stop loss?
 
bosslife:
ok so this TS here is standard SL, but how can i make an instant SL? used the search and found nothing.

thanks a lot!

Use an EA to manage the TS.

There are probably thousands in the Codebase.

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