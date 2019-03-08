Trailing Stop not triggering
You have TS from BE or you have INSTANT TS ?
The standard TS doesn't start trailing until the trade is n points in profit ie so that the trade sl is set to break even.
Keith Watford:ok so this TS here is standard SL, but how can i make an instant SL? used the search and found nothing.
The standard TS doesn't start trailing until the trade is n points in profit ie so that the trade sl is set to break even.
The standard TS doesn't start trailing until the trade is n points in profit ie so that the trade sl is set to break even.
thanks a lot!
bosslife:
ok so this TS here is standard SL, but how can i make an instant SL? used the search and found nothing.
ok so this TS here is standard SL, but how can i make an instant SL? used the search and found nothing.
thanks a lot!
Use an EA to manage the TS.
There are probably thousands in the Codebase.
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I placed 5 orders on the same pair all within the same minute, all of them have a different trailing stop (39, 77, 116, 155, 193 points). the price went against me already by 150 points, shouldn't 3 of them already have been stopped out?? so far none... why? is it starting only AFTER it reached the buy line? can i make that it follows also behind this line?
can i additionally to the trailing stop also add a stop loss?