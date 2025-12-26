Libraries: TradeTransaction Class - page 2

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Hello Amrali,

Topic: stop limit orders. 

I can't detect the moment the triggerPrice is reached, which creates a new pending order. I tried using the TradeTransactionOrderPlaced event, but as you can see in the figure, it didn't have the desired effect.

As you can see from my log, at 00:00, I open a SELL_STOP_LIMIT order, which was successfully intercepted.

But when the trigger price was reached, at 08:03:40, there was only a system message, which I did not intercept. order [#3 sell stop limit 0.1 EURUSD at 1.15431 (1.15731)] triggered

have you already solved this problem?

Cordiality, Sabino.


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