Experts: Standard Deviation Channel Lines
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Standard Deviation Channel Lines:
"Standard Deviation Channel Lines" EA draws Standard Deviation Channel Lines on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik