Experts: Standard Deviation Channel Lines

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Standard Deviation Channel Lines:

"Standard Deviation Channel Lines" EA draws Standard Deviation Channel Lines on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Standard Deviation Channel Lines

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Interesting EA, would like to see final version on live account.
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