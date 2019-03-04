Why the pad is too small and how can i increase the size?
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Hello to everyone,
I bought a tool for trading Binance markets directly on mt5. However, the pad is too small as you can see on the picture.
Do you know how to increase the size of this pad. Indeed, I tried to do it with no results.
Thanks