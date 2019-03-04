"Reset" Moving Average daily (at Market open)
dodo3441: Is there a way i could recode moving average indicators so that they reset every day?Yes you have to code it. Where computeAverage only processes that many bars, e.g. SMA(1) the close, SMA(2), ... SMA(extLength):
Just typed, not compiled not tested.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //{ Generic / Utility functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //{ Typedefs #define INDEX uint // Zero based. #define COUNT uint // One based. #define SECONDS uint //} Typedefs #define HR2400 (PERIOD_D1 * 60) // 86400 = 24 * 3600 = 1440 * 60 SECONDS time(datetime when=0){ if(when == 0) when = TimeCurrent(); return SECONDS(when % HR2400); } datetime date(datetime when=0){ if(when == 0) when = TimeCurrent(); return datetime(when - time(when) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //} Generic code | //{ Specific code | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(...){ // Lookbacks #define LAST 0 #define REDRAW_BAR_LAST (LAST == 0) // Redraw bar last. #define LOOKBACK 0 // No LB before today. int iBar = rates_total - MathMax(LOOKBACK, prev_calculated); static datetime dToday=0; static COUNT nToday=0; if(prev_calculated==0){ dToday=0; } while(iBar > LAST){ --iBar; datetime prevDate=dToday; dToday=date(Time[iBar]); if(dToday != prevDate) nToday=Bars-iBar; INDEX iToday=Bars - nToday; COUNT length=(int)iToday - iBar + 1; computeAverage( buffer, iBar, MathMin(extLength, length) ); } return rates_total-iBar-REDRAW_BAR_LAST; } // OnCalculateMT4 code, adjust Time/Bars for MT5.
See How to do your lookbacks correctly.
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Hello ,
Is there a way i could recode moving average indicators so that they reset every day? I often get wrong signals because of the market opening much higher/lower than the previous close.
Heres what i mean:
instead of this: ( this example is using a HMA , but im interested in this for MA's in general)
id like it to look something like this, similar to how a VWAP restarts every day.
Any tipps would be appreciated.
Thanks!