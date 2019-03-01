Access Violation Error when changing the url
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Hello,i've written a dll to upload file via webrequest for testing porpuses.
The dll is working fine when the url is LOCALHOST and i can see the uploaded data in my server folder.
When i change the link to test an api,using the same code,but changing only the URL i get :
my mql5 code is simple:
is there any reason that changing the URL could give us this error ?
Thank you !
obs: the dll works with any URL without error outside MT5