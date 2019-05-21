missing VPS

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hi, when i opened my MT4 account today, my vps is missing from my trading account, and its not expired yet. i still have half a month to go. how to enable back vps for that account? 


thank you guys.

 
alazhar25:

hi, when i opened my MT4 account today, my vps is missing from my trading account, and its not expired yet. i still have half a month to go. how to enable back vps for that account? 


thank you guys.

Did you work out the solution... I have the exact same issue!
 

  1. Make sure that you login to your trading account in Metatrader
    and
  2. that you filled Community tab with your forum login/pass - 


 

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