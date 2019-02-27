Wrong performance mapping
Hello.
Somebody can help or who i can report this issue?
Created new account and new signal for sale, but before i did mistake and try to change setting with my old signal, just to add new account, did not work, so finaly created all new, but unfortunately my new signal with new account remember some of my previous performance from different account So, my new account showing wrong performance on mapping :
Here are the correct performance:
Growth:
You can't fix that, once you've connected your account to MQL5 signal database, its history and statistics are loaded and they can't be changed.
You have to use a new account.
You can't fix that, once you've connected your account to MQL5 signal database, its history and statistics are loaded and they can't be changed.
You have to use a new account.
Thanks Eleni :)
but it is new account, created few days ago and there was no transaction before.
i belive, there is option to reset the performance to read properly :)
any way thanks...
Thanks Eleni :)
but it is new account, created few days ago and there was no transaction before.
i belive, there is option to reset the performance to read properly :)
any way thanks...
There is no reset option in MQL5 signal database.
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Hello.
Somebody can help or who i can report this issue?
Created new account and new signal for sale, but before i did mistake and try to change setting with my old signal, just to add new account, did not work, so finaly created all new, but unfortunately my new signal with new account remember some of my previous performance from different account So, my new account showing wrong performance on mapping :
Here are the correct performance:
Growth: