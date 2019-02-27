Bolinger Band 0 shift errors.
Using BB indicator to trigger a pending order when the ask price is below the upper line using 0 shift and close values and its making really strange errors. For eg. I get false values even tho Im looking at the chart and the price isnt passed the upper line. Is that normal?
- Problem with BB EA
- PLEASE could someone tell me how to make it work as i want to
- Indicators: Bollinger Bands - EMA Deviation
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