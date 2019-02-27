Bolinger Band 0 shift errors.

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Using BB indicator to trigger a pending order when the ask price is below the upper line using 0 shift and close values and its making really strange errors. For eg. I get false values even tho Im looking at the chart and the price isnt passed the upper line. Is that normal?
 




&& Ask < iBands(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 20, 2, 0, PRICE_OPEN, MODE_HIGH, 0) //Price > Bollinger Bands


And it works. Thats what makes it weird...

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