Virtual Server Dissappeared

New comment
 
Hi people, help please.

I had purchased a MetaTrader 4 Virtual Server a week ago, I then reinstalled Windows on my machine and after installing everything again my Virtual Server is no longer available to me. 

Does anybody know how I can get it back please as I purchased a subscription and do not see why I'd have to purchase again. 

What am I doing wrong? 

Thank you 
 
moneyup:
Hi people, help please.

I had purchased a MetaTrader 4 Virtual Server a week ago, I then reinstalled Windows on my machine and after installing everything again my Virtual Server is no longer available to me. 

Does anybody know how I can get it back please as I purchased a subscription and do not see why I'd have to purchase again. 

What am I doing wrong? 

Thank you 

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab.



Thanks, I am yeah and I thought that would solve it but still nothing 
New comment