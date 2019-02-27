Virtual Server Dissappeared
Hi people, help please.
I had purchased a MetaTrader 4 Virtual Server a week ago, I then reinstalled Windows on my machine and after installing everything again my Virtual Server is no longer available to me.
Does anybody know how I can get it back please as I purchased a subscription and do not see why I'd have to purchase again.
What am I doing wrong?
Thank you
- virtual server not delivering notifications from my custom indicators
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
- How can I have API of metatrader 4 servers like myfxbook.com ?
moneyup:
Hi people, help please.
Hi people, help please.
I had purchased a MetaTrader 4 Virtual Server a week ago, I then reinstalled Windows on my machine and after installing everything again my Virtual Server is no longer available to me.
Does anybody know how I can get it back please as I purchased a subscription and do not see why I'd have to purchase again.
What am I doing wrong?
Thank you
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab.
Eleni Anna Branou:Thanks, I am yeah and I thought that would solve it but still nothing
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab.
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