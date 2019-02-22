Re installing of broker MT4, VPS and Paid Signal can be reinstall too?
Sergey Golubev:
Signal and VPS are per trading account.
Signal and VPS are per trading account.
If you re-installed Metatrader so - write your forum login/pass in Community tab, login to same trading account using Metatrader, and you will see the subscriptions.
Thank you sooooo much!
I have them again
Cheers!
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Good day
I have my laptop repaired and all the files were erase due to installation of new windows Operating system
I reinstall my Broker MT4 but my VPS and Paid Signal was not there anymore.
Could anyone help me how to contact mql5 if I have still a chance of gaining back my paid VPS and Subscribed signal?
Thank you