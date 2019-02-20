How can I get other Symbol Rates inside OnCalculate()?
Daniel Arges:https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates
How can I get other Symbol Rates inside OnCalculate()?
Thank you
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
- www.mql5.com
Gets history data of MqlRates structure of a specified symbol-period in specified quantity into the rates_array array. The elements ordering of the copied data is from present to the past, i.e., starting position of 0 means the current bar. If you know the amount of data you need to copy, it should better be done to a statically allocated...
Daniel Arges: How can I get other Symbol Rates inside OnCalculate()?Perhaps you should read the manual.
Timeseries and Indicators Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
whroeder1:
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Timeseries and Indicators Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Perhaps you should read the manual.
Timeseries and Indicators Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Thank you. I read the manual, and it worked. Now I just need to identify one function to bring the full array size of other Symbol CopyRates(), to make it dynamic. (Please see image).
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How can I get other Symbol Rates inside OnCalculate()?
Thank you