Suspending a Signal
Suspend means pause so that's what you want to do. While suspended, you will not copy trades. Unsuspend and you will start copying trades again.
If I suspend while the signal still has open positions. Will my position be closed when the signal close the position?
Bendict Wellstood:
Thanks a lot.
Hello
I can see that is possible, but it doesn't say is what happens when you do: can anyone advise. I don't want to unsubscribe, just pause. I know I can pause the VPS server but I'm intrigued as to what suspending the service means, and if I can then just unsuspend it again.
Thanks a lot.
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Hello
I can see that is possible, but it doesn't say is what happens when you do: can anyone advise. I don't want to unsubscribe, just pause. I know I can pause the VPS server but I'm intrigued as to what suspending the service means, and if I can then just unsuspend it again.
Thanks a lot.