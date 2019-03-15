Suspending a Signal

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Hello

I can see that is possible, but it doesn't say is what happens when you do: can anyone advise. I don't want to unsubscribe, just pause. I know I can pause the VPS server but I'm intrigued as to what suspending the service means, and if I can then just unsuspend it again.


Thanks a lot.
 
Suspend means pause so that's what you want to do. While suspended, you will not copy trades. Unsuspend and you will start copying trades again.
 
If I suspend while the signal still has open positions. Will my position be closed when the signal close the position? 
 
Bendict Wellstood:

Hello

I can see that is possible, but it doesn't say is what happens when you do: can anyone advise. I don't want to unsubscribe, just pause. I know I can pause the VPS server but I'm intrigued as to what suspending the service means, and if I can then just unsuspend it again.


Thanks a lot.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


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