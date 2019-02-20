VPS not working

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Hi

I have opened  VPS server on my accout.

In fact 2 different same result.

I get4109 errors as long the VPS is running, no problems when running local



 no errors on VPS server


I have tryied on 2 different servers for now

rented both with no good outcome

My account support says there are is no restrictions on the account

What to do ?

Kind regards

Allan Pedersen

 

You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs

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Besides, there are few limitation, it is what I remember about it - 

  • (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off -  you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
  • (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
    MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).

or you can ask the seller/coder of this product (ask him for assistance for example).

Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
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