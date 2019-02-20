VPS not working
You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs
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Besides, there are few limitation, it is what I remember about it -
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
or you can ask the seller/coder of this product (ask him for assistance for example).
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
- www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
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Hi
I have opened VPS server on my accout.
In fact 2 different same result.
I get4109 errors as long the VPS is running, no problems when running local
no errors on VPS server
I have tryied on 2 different servers for now
rented both with no good outcome
My account support says there are is no restrictions on the account
What to do ?
Kind regards
Allan Pedersen