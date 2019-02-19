How to turn on test generator without visualisation - for quick result ? Do know anybody?

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thanks  Martin
 
smudla:
thanks  Martin

Unchecking the visualisation box

 
smudla:
How to turn on test generator without visualisation - for quick result ?

@Fernando Morales is correct.

I remember when I first began working with MetaTrader, I didn't have the Strategy Tester expanded enough so I didn't see all the controls. On MT5 it is here:

Visualization

 
Thank you for your response, but in mt4 - seems to be - is not checking box for visualisation. There is button - open chart - but if I start strategy tester it opens automaticaly.   Martin
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