Minor Bug in MetaEditor Beta 1995

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Edit: Was my bug, sry !

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The code below triggers a warning called: 

expression has no effect FX5.mq5 547 64


Bug


However FX5_CloseAll() may close all orders and positions, and if it did so, line 547 will become relevant.

 
0xA0B1 FX5:

The code below triggers a warning called: 

expression has no effect FX5.mq5 547 64



However FX5_CloseAll() may close all orders and positions, and if it did so, line 547 will become relevant.

Warning points directly to where the problem is. Change line 547 to:

if (OrdersTotal() + PositionsTotal() == 0) minigrid_check = 0;
 
Ooops, thx, must have been blind lol 
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