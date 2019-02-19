Minor Bug in MetaEditor Beta 1995
0xA0B1 FX5:
The code below triggers a warning called:
expression has no effect FX5.mq5 547 64
However FX5_CloseAll() may close all orders and positions, and if it did so, line 547 will become relevant.
Warning points directly to where the problem is. Change line 547 to:
if (OrdersTotal() + PositionsTotal() == 0) minigrid_check = 0;
Ooops, thx, must have been blind lol
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Edit: Was my bug, sry !
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The code below triggers a warning called:
expression has no effect FX5.mq5 547 64
However FX5_CloseAll() may close all orders and positions, and if it did so, line 547 will become relevant.