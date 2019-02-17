USDJPY Ask bug?

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Hi all,


I am currently backtesting on USDJPY H1 data. When I hit ~5.12.2014 - 15.01.15 my Ask price line completely separates from the Bid. This completely messes up my Expert, so I was wondering if this is a bug or what prices actually did over this time?


Ask price line is the red line following the candles on the price graph.

USDJPY bug 1USDJPY bug 2

 
On closer inspection it appears the bid and ask both jump up and down with each tick, so the spread remains the same. Does anyone have any ideas?
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