USDJPY Ask bug?
On closer inspection it appears the bid and ask both jump up and down with each tick, so the spread remains the same. Does anyone have any ideas?
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Hi all,
I am currently backtesting on USDJPY H1 data. When I hit ~5.12.2014 - 15.01.15 my Ask price line completely separates from the Bid. This completely messes up my Expert, so I was wondering if this is a bug or what prices actually did over this time?
Ask price line is the red line following the candles on the price graph.