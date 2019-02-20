Trade Notifications Not Working,

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[Deleted]  

Hello,


My trade notifications are not going through, any time there is a trade or even if I test the push notification, I get the error below.


notification


Any ideas why it might not be working?

 
traderjoe:

Hello,


My trade notifications are not going through, any time there is a trade or even if I test the push notification, I get the error below.



Any ideas why it might not be working?

Hi,

I started having the same problem today. Look forward to hearing a solution:)

Thanks

 
traderjoe:

Hello,


My trade notifications are not going through, any time there is a trade or even if I test the push notification, I get the error below.



Any ideas why it might not be working?

Hi,

I found a solution:)

My MT4 platform is on a VPS so it almost never gets rebooted. I simply closed MT4 and rebooted and now the push notifications are working fine. 

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