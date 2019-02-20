Trade Notifications Not Working,
traderjoe:
Hello,
My trade notifications are not going through, any time there is a trade or even if I test the push notification, I get the error below.
Any ideas why it might not be working?
Hi,
I started having the same problem today. Look forward to hearing a solution:)
Thanks
traderjoe:
Hello,
My trade notifications are not going through, any time there is a trade or even if I test the push notification, I get the error below.
Any ideas why it might not be working?
Hi,
I found a solution:)
My MT4 platform is on a VPS so it almost never gets rebooted. I simply closed MT4 and rebooted and now the push notifications are working fine.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
My trade notifications are not going through, any time there is a trade or even if I test the push notification, I get the error below.
Any ideas why it might not be working?