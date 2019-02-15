trade vanished after winning
The first thing I will do is contact the broker, from what I know they are a reliable broker they will fix it for you.
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hello, i was trading gold with axitrader, but when it hit my "take profit" my trade vanished (thats around 1313.++ to 1317.++). No more records or whatsover. i felt cheated.