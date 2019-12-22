my max withdraw is 0.01?
I have same problem from 52 days ago. Anyone knows what I have to do?
Jabbar Ganji:
I have same problem from 52 days ago. Anyone knows what I have to do?
I have same problem from 52 days ago. Anyone knows what I have to do?
Contact the Service Desk, they can only help in financial matters.
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i have enough moneyt to withdraw , why the max withdraw amount is 0.01？？？？