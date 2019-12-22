my max withdraw is 0.01?

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i have enough moneyt to withdraw , why the max withdraw amount is 0.01？？？？

 
Yunmin Fang:


i have enough moneyt to withdraw , why the max withdraw amount is 0.01？？？？

You can only withdraw your earned funds from selling products or signals here in MQL5.

You can't withdraw your deposited funds.

 
I have same problem from 52 days ago. Anyone knows what I have to do?
 
Jabbar Ganji:
I have same problem from 52 days ago. Anyone knows what I have to do?

Contact the Service Desk, they can only help in financial matters.

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