MQL5 Backtest Report: Deals vs Trades?
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Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → Basic Principles
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All types of orders are available in the platform, including market, pending and stop-orders. With such a diversity of order types and available execution modes, traders can implement various trading strategies for successful performance in the currency markets and stock exchanges. You will certainly appreciate the functionality of the mobile...
Figured it out ... turns out that due to a coding bug, my EA wasn't closing orders.
So if you ever see this deals vs trades mismatch, it's probably because you're not closing your orders (or you orders never hit your SL/TP).
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Hi,
I'm backtesting an EA which does quite a few trades (as confirmed by the visual mode in strategy test and the specific reports under the 'Backtest' panel).
The backtest report, however, shows me this:
In text form:
Total Trades: 2
Total Deals: 101
Basically, the bulk of the trades register as "Deals" and not as proper "Trades". Can someone please explain the difference between these two and what might cause this difference in classification/reporting?
To clarify: during the visual backtest I see my account balance/margin increase/decrease based on these trades, so they're definitely being executed.
Thanks
TRM