FIBO time zone end Date and Time
Hi,
So it would be such :
datetime Time_Date(int get_num) { int end_Time1; int end_Time2; datetime end_Time_num=0; for(int i=0;i<=ObjectsTotal();i++) { string onjname1=ObjectName(i); if(ObjectType(onjname1)==OBJ_FIBOTIMES && StringFind(onjname1,"Fibo1")>-1) { //this line to get the line Date end_Time1=iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,(datetime)ObjectGet(onjname1,OBJPROP_TIME1),true); end_Time2=iBarShift(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,(datetime)ObjectGet(onjname1,OBJPROP_TIME2),true); end_Time_num=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,end_Time1-(end_Time1-end_Time2)*get_num); Comment("Value :",end_Time_num); } } return(end_Time_num); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { Comment(Time_Date(4)); return(rates_total); }
Regards!
first thanks for your feedback
something is wrong it is not working it gives error , check attached
any one can help
Ahmed Tawfik:
first thanks for your feedback
something is wrong it is not working it gives error , check attached
any one can help
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Hello Mates
I Need to Get the Date and Time of the Fibo Time Zone vertical line NO 4 as shown on the Attached photo
I am Using the Blow Code to the Get the Time and date for the first and 2nd vertical Line