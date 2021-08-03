accoount balance history - page 3

New comment
[Deleted]  
R4tna C: Thanks for pointing that out - I was not able to see it was a MQL4 thread, is there a way to identify this? I can delete my post if you prefer

Well, the thread is in the MT4 section at the end of the forum, so it is kind of obvious. When you hover your mouse over the "parent" arrow it shows the category.


Also, I'm not a moderator, so I have no "preference" of what you should do with the post. Just leave it for now. Maybe just edit it and say that it is MQL5 code.
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Well, the thread is in the MT4 section at the end of the forum, so it is kind of obvious. When you hover your mouse over the "parent" arrow it shows the category.


Also, I'm not a moderator, so I have no "preference" of what you should do with the post. Just leave it for now. Maybe just edit it and say that it is MQL5 code.

Thanks for the tip - I will look out for that in future :)

123
New comment