accoount balance history - page 3
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Well, the thread is in the MT4 section at the end of the forum, so it is kind of obvious. When you hover your mouse over the "parent" arrow it shows the category.Also, I'm not a moderator, so I have no "preference" of what you should do with the post. Just leave it for now. Maybe just edit it and say that it is MQL5 code.
Well, the thread is in the MT4 section at the end of the forum, so it is kind of obvious. When you hover your mouse over the "parent" arrow it shows the category.Also, I'm not a moderator, so I have no "preference" of what you should do with the post. Just leave it for now. Maybe just edit it and say that it is MQL5 code.
Thanks for the tip - I will look out for that in future :)