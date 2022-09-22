MT5 Strategy Tester - Backtest - How to add Broker Commissions, Custom Spread & slippage, Swaps and others???? - page 2
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To work with commissions on custom symbols, follow these steps:
To see if it works, run a backtest and save the result. Scroll down in the saved HTML file to "Trades".
I have been trying to use this functionality to include trade commissions when backtesting against a custom symbol. Below are the settings I'm using, and I've tried many other combinations of values and options in these dialogues, but none of them have any affect of the profit results and deal_commission and deal_fee values are always zero while the EA executes. It seems like these values are completely ignored. There also don't appear to be any relevant properties to configure in the symbol specification. Can you help?
I have been trying to use this functionality to include trade commissions when backtesting against a custom symbol. Below are the settings I'm using, and I've tried many other combinations of values and options in these dialogues, but none of them have any affect of the profit results and deal_commission and deal_fee values are always zero while the EA executes. It seems like these values are completely ignored. There also don't appear to be any relevant properties to configure in the symbol specification. Can you help?
"to 0.00"? Try "to 1000000.00"
My settings work for me.
I have been trying to use this functionality to include trade commissions when backtesting against a custom symbol. Below are the settings I'm using, and I've tried many other combinations of values and options in these dialogues, but none of them have any affect of the profit results and deal_commission and deal_fee values are always zero while the EA executes. It seems like these values are completely ignored. There also don't appear to be any relevant properties to configure in the symbol specification. Can you help?
Maybe @signalfollower answer is enough to solve your issue. Otherwise play with the settings, "From" and "To", also "maximum. It works for me too but I am not sure about the exact meaning of all parameters.
As far as I know there is no documentation about these new features anywhere, so not a surprise it's hard to use considering the interface is all except intuitive.
I have been trying to use this functionality to include trade commissions when backtesting against a custom symbol. Below are the settings I'm using, and I've tried many other combinations of values and options in these dialogues, but none of them have any affect of the profit results and deal_commission and deal_fee values are always zero while the EA executes. It seems like these values are completely ignored. There also don't appear to be any relevant properties to configure in the symbol specification. Can you help?
i found the problem, just untick "profit in pips for fast calculation"
i found the problem, just untick "profit in pips for fast calculation"
This works
all symbols get a $3.50 commission each side
$7 per lot
config file attached
This works
all symbols get a $3.50 commission each side
$7 per lot
config file attached