Changing Signal Options on VPS
Ecerything (every single step, or error, of error - why error: everything) should ve written in VPS logs:
You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs.
- www.metatrader5.com
Hello,
I'm following some signals which I've subscribed to through MT4. When I set them up, I set some options in a box (like the one below), then moved the signal to a VPS on advice. Now, I can't see the options that I've set nor can I change them. Does anyone know how to access + change them on a VPS?
Also - I'd like to log in to my VPS - is that possible / how do you do that?
With my thanks,
Tim
You have to login into the correct account in your MT4/5 platform.
Make sure that the account you have logged into is the account that you initially subscribed the signal to.
Ecerything (every single step, or error, of error - why error: everything) should ve written in VPS logs:
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Hello,
I'm following some signals which I've subscribed to through MT4. When I set them up, I set some options in a box (like the one below), then moved the signal to a VPS on advice. Now, I can't see the options that I've set nor can I change them. Does anyone know how to access + change them on a VPS?
Also - I'd like to log in to my VPS - is that possible / how do you do that?
With my thanks,
Tim