Changing Signal Options on VPS

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Hello,

I'm following some signals which I've subscribed to through MT4. When I set them up, I set some options in a box (like the one below), then moved the signal to a VPS on advice. Now, I can't see the options that I've set nor can I change them. Does anyone know how to access + change them on a VPS?

Also - I'd like to log in to my VPS - is that possible / how do you do that?

With my thanks,


Tim


 

Ecerything (every single step, or error, of error - why error: everything) should ve written in VPS logs:

You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs.

Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
 
Groovedelicious:

Hello,

I'm following some signals which I've subscribed to through MT4. When I set them up, I set some options in a box (like the one below), then moved the signal to a VPS on advice. Now, I can't see the options that I've set nor can I change them. Does anyone know how to access + change them on a VPS?

Also - I'd like to log in to my VPS - is that possible / how do you do that?

With my thanks,


Tim


You have to login into the correct account in your MT4/5 platform.

Make sure that the account you have logged into is the account that you initially subscribed the signal to.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Ecerything (every single step, or error, of error - why error: everything) should ve written in VPS logs:

Thank you for your help. I figured out the answer - stop the server, change the settings, then re-start the server while re-connecting the signal. That worked!
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